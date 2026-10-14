INDIA alliance leaders back EC voter list challenge at SC
India
Leaders from the INDIA alliance, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, showed up at the Supreme Court on Monday evening to back a petition challenging how the Election Commission is updating voter lists.
Their gathering brought a huge crowd and caused some disruption inside the court complex.
Thursday hearing on voter roll checks
Senior advocates have secured a hearing for Thursday, raising concerns that eligible voters might be unfairly removed from electoral rolls during this revision.
The petition calls for proper checks so no one loses their vote without good reason or due process.