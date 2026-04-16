India and Austria yield 15 outcomes during Stocker's 1st-ever visit India Apr 16, 2026

India and Austria just leveled up their partnership, with Prime Minister Modi and Austrian Chancellor Stocker yielding 15 specific outcomes during Stocker's first-ever visit outside Europe.

Both leaders are excited about working together in trade, technology, green energy, and infrastructure.

Stocker called India's fast-growing economy a big opportunity for Austrian businesses, while Stocker described the visit as an important milestone for both countries.