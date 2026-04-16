India and Austria yield 15 outcomes during Stocker's 1st-ever visit
India and Austria just leveled up their partnership, with Prime Minister Modi and Austrian Chancellor Stocker yielding 15 specific outcomes during Stocker's first-ever visit outside Europe.
Both leaders are excited about working together in trade, technology, green energy, and infrastructure.
Stocker called India's fast-growing economy a big opportunity for Austrian businesses, while Stocker described the visit as an important milestone for both countries.
India Austria agree counterterrorism tunneling semiconductors
The new outcomes cover everything from counterterrorism to defense.
Austria's tunneling skills (think Delhi Metro and Atal Tunnel) got a special shoutout from Modi.
There's also a fresh push for high-tech collaboration, like semiconductors, and a knowledge-sharing pact between IIT Delhi and Montan University of Austria.