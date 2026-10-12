India and Bangladesh hold 1st trade meeting over import duties

Bangladesh pushed back, asking India to drop anti-dumping duties on jute products and PET film, plus make it easier to move goods through Indian land ports.

The Indian side also sought the revival of border "hats" or markets and integrated check posts and land customs posts that were shut during the term of the interim government.

With trade between them hitting $12.36 billion in FY26 (mostly in India's favor), both sides seem ready for more open (and fairer) business ahead.