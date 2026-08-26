India and China agree in Beijing to manage LAC politically
India
India and China just wrapped up important talks in Beijing, agreeing to handle their long-running border issues through political channels instead of conflict.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi led the discussions, focusing on keeping things peaceful along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and building trust between both sides.
Ajit Doval, Wang Yi emphasize cooperation
Doval pushed for getting ties back on track by committing to stable borders, while Wang pointed out that a stronger bond between the two countries matters globally.
The talks also touched on better cooperation across borders and weeks before President Xi Jinping's expected visit to India for the BRICS summit.