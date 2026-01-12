India and Germany just leveled up their partnership

Why should you care?

Trade between the two countries is already over $50 billion, with 2,000+ German companies in India.

Now there's a massive $8 billion submarine deal (with a significant portion made in India, increasing from 45% to 60% indigenous content over the course of the project), plus a new Centre of Excellence for green hydrogen and renewable energy.

These moves mean more jobs, likely opportunities for skilled workers to move to Germany, and big steps toward cleaner tech—making this partnership pretty relevant if you're thinking about global careers or climate action.