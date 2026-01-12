Two Air India flights diverted after medical emergencies onboard India Jan 12, 2026

Recently, two Air India flights had to make unexpected landings because of serious medical issues with passengers.

One flight from Delhi to Vijayawada was rerouted to Jaipur when an elderly traveler fell ill, and another from Jaipur to Bengaluru landed in Indore after a one-year-old suffered severe breathing trouble.

While the elderly passenger received quick hospital care, the infant sadly didn't make it despite urgent help.