Two Air India flights diverted after medical emergencies onboard
Recently, two Air India flights had to make unexpected landings because of serious medical issues with passengers.
One flight from Delhi to Vijayawada was rerouted to Jaipur when an elderly traveler fell ill, and another from Jaipur to Bengaluru landed in Indore after a one-year-old suffered severe breathing trouble.
While the elderly passenger received quick hospital care, the infant sadly didn't make it despite urgent help.
Why does this matter?
It's a reminder that airlines have strict emergency protocols—like consulting real doctors through apps and landing at the nearest airport—to keep passengers as safe as possible when things go wrong.
Even with all these steps, some situations are heartbreaking, but crews work fast to give everyone their best shot.