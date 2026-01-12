Next Article
Kanpur: Man allegedly kills wife, 2-yr-old son over domestic dispute
India
A tragic case from Kanpur has surfaced, where Surendra Swami, a 35-year-old truck helper, is accused of killing his wife Ruby Devi and their two-and-a-half-year-old son on Sunday night.
The incident happened in Sharderpur village, reportedly after a domestic dispute and while Swami was under the influence of alcohol.
Police searching for the accused
Police got the call about the crime around 9pm. By the time they arrived, Swami had already fled.
Officers are now actively searching for him and talking to locals to piece together what happened.
Investigators believe a family argument may have triggered this heartbreaking event and say they're working hard to bring justice for Ruby and her son.