India and Italy upgrade ties to special strategic partnership
India
India and Italy have officially upgraded their relationship to a "special strategic partnership."
Announced during Prime Minister Modi's trip to Italy, this move takes things from friendly chats to serious teamwork, with both countries saying they're united by shared values and a common vision for tackling global issues.
Trade target over €20bn by 2029
The new partnership is all about boosting trade (aiming for over €20 billion by 2029), working together on defense, clean tech, textiles, and pharma.
There's also a big focus on teaming up in AI, space exploration, and digital infrastructure.
Plus, both nations are doubling down on sustainability (think solar power and biofuels) to push forward greener energy goals together.