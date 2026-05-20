India and Italy upgrade ties to special strategic partnership

Trade target over €20bn by 2029

The new partnership is all about boosting trade (aiming for over €20 billion by 2029), working together on defense, clean tech, textiles, and pharma.

There's also a big focus on teaming up in AI, space exploration, and digital infrastructure.

Plus, both nations are doubling down on sustainability (think solar power and biofuels) to push forward greener energy goals together.