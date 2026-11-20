India and Japan stress defense cooperation in Tokyo 2-plus-two
India and Japan just wrapped up their two-plus-two ministerial meeting in Tokyo, focusing on how to handle global security challenges together.
India's S Jaishankar voiced worries about countries using resources as weapons, while Rajnath Singh called for more teamwork in underwater and missile tech, showing both sides want to level up their defense game.
India, Japan plan maritime cyber cooperation
The two countries are doubling down on their special partnership with joint military exercises like Veer Guardian 26 and the 3rd India-Japan Defence Industries Forum in Tokyo on 13th October 2026.
They're also planning to boost maritime security (think ship repairs), ramp up cybersecurity, especially around AI, and work together on space projects.
Both sides agreed: tackling terrorism and cross-border threats is a must if they want real progress in the region.