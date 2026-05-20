India and South Korea sign defense agreements on cyberspace cooperation

Rajnath Singh stresses Indo-Pacific, cites 1.54L/cr

Both countries are doubling down on their commitment to a rules-based Indo-Pacific, especially important as China gets more assertive.

Singh highlighted India's recent defense milestones too: record-high production of ₹1.54 lakh crore and ambitious export goals of ₹50,000 crore over the next two years.

He also encouraged using advanced tech like AI in defense to build stronger partnerships and push for innovation.