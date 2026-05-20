India and South Korea sign defense agreements on cyberspace cooperation
India
India and South Korea just signed new defense agreements, focusing on working together in cyberspace, military training, and U.N. peacekeeping.
During his Seoul visit, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also talked with his Korean counterpart about co-building military gear, boosting maritime security, and exploring new tech.
Rajnath Singh stresses Indo-Pacific, cites 1.54L/cr
Both countries are doubling down on their commitment to a rules-based Indo-Pacific, especially important as China gets more assertive.
Singh highlighted India's recent defense milestones too: record-high production of ₹1.54 lakh crore and ambitious export goals of ₹50,000 crore over the next two years.
He also encouraged using advanced tech like AI in defense to build stronger partnerships and push for innovation.