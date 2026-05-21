India and South Korea sign make-in-India air-defense, lasers and microwaves
India
India and South Korea just signed two new defense deals, focusing on building advanced air defense systems and cutting-edge tech like high-power lasers and microwaves.
The agreements were sealed during Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's trip to Seoul, with a strong make-in-India focus.
L&T teams up again with Hanwha
These MOUs are all about sharing technology and boosting each country's defense industry.
Indian company L&T is teaming up again with South Korea's Hanwha (remember their K9 Vajra-T howitzers from 2017)?
Both countries also talked about working closer in the Indo-Pacific region, making sure their strategies line up for a secure future.