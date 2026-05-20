India and South Korea sign Seoul defense pact on cybersecurity
India and South Korea just signed a new agreement to step up their defense partnership, with a big focus on cybersecurity and sharing defense information.
The deal was inked in Seoul during Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's visit, alongside his South Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu-Back.
Both countries want to work together against digital threats and keep their military technology safe.
Rajnath Singh honors Korean War dead
While in Seoul, Singh also paid tribute to South Korean servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives, particularly during the Korean War at the Seoul National Cemetery, a thoughtful nod to shared respect.
This visit is part of his broader push for closer defense industry ties and better cooperation at sea, all aimed at keeping the Indo-Pacific region secure.
The new memorandum of understanding is expected to help both countries tackle modern security challenges together.