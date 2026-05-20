India and South Korea sign Seoul defense pact on cybersecurity

Rajnath Singh honors Korean War dead

While in Seoul, Singh also paid tribute to South Korean servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives, particularly during the Korean War at the Seoul National Cemetery, a thoughtful nod to shared respect.

This visit is part of his broader push for closer defense industry ties and better cooperation at sea, all aimed at keeping the Indo-Pacific region secure.

The new memorandum of understanding is expected to help both countries tackle modern security challenges together.