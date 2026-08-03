India appoints MEA joint secretary Vishwesh Negi as Iran envoy
India
India just named Vishwesh Negi as its next envoy to Iran.
Negi, a seasoned diplomat and current joint secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, steps in for Rudra Gaurav Shresth (who is moving on to Turkiye).
His appointment comes at a pretty important moment, as India looks to strengthen ties and tackle challenges in West Asia.
Negi brings regional diplomacy experience
Negi brings serious experience: he has handled defense diplomacy with countries like Armenia, managed India-Pakistan relations, and led Indo-Pacific initiatives.
With regional tensions running high, his background should help India navigate the tricky geopolitics around Iran.
He will be taking up his new post in Tehran soon.