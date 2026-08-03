India appoints Vishwesh Negi ambassador to Iran amid tensions
India just picked Vishwesh Negi, a senior diplomat and 2002-batch IFS officer, as its new ambassador to Iran.
He steps in at a tense moment for West Asia, with regional stability and India-Iran ties under the spotlight.
Negi to protect Hormuz trade routes
Negi's role is key for keeping trade routes safe, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, where global shipping often faces threats.
Recently, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke by phone with Iran's foreign minister and stressed India's worries about attacks on seafarers, saying dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward.
Negi expected as U.S.-Iran talks start
Negi is expected to arrive as U.S.-Iran negotiations kick off and Iran-Oman work on joint maritime plans.
His appointment puts India right in the mix for important strategic and trade conversations in the region.