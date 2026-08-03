India approves ₹272cr 17km Khunia More to Jaldhaka rail line

India just approved a 17-kilometer railway connecting Khunia More and Jaldhaka in North Bengal, costing ₹272 crore.

The goal? Make travel easier at the border where India, China, and Bhutan meet, and give the Dooars region a tourism boost.

Siliguri MP Raju Bista shared that the route will cut through the Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong forest divisions, with a joint survey by Railways and West Bengal's forest department set for after the monsoon.