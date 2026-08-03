India approves ₹272cr 17km Khunia More to Jaldhaka rail line
India just approved a 17-kilometer railway connecting Khunia More and Jaldhaka in North Bengal, costing ₹272 crore.
The goal? Make travel easier at the border where India, China, and Bhutan meet, and give the Dooars region a tourism boost.
Siliguri MP Raju Bista shared that the route will cut through the Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong forest divisions, with a joint survey by Railways and West Bengal's forest department set for after the monsoon.
Rail route follows Jaldhaka River
This rail line isn't just about trains: the Jaldhaka River it follows originates close to Doklam, where India and China had tense moments back in 2017.
The track will follow the Jaldhaka River (which starts near Sikkim's Jelep La Pass) as the river winds through India, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.
It fits into India's bigger plan to strengthen border infrastructure by extending the Sivok-Rangpo railway toward Nathu La Pass.