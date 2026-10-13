'Ladakh integral part, no denial changes fact': India counters China
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly defended India's decision to standardize names for 28 strategic locations in Ladakh. This comes after China objected to the move, claiming these areas belong to it. "China has never recognized the so-called 'Union Territory of Ladakh' unilaterally and illegally established by India," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said. "India's move is illegal...and cannot change the fact that the western section of the China-India border has always belonged to China," she said.
Mapping defense
'Ladakh integral part of India'
Responding to these remarks, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday said, "UT of Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of denial by the Chinese side can change this established fact."
He defended the government's move to identify these locations on official maps, saying it was done in consultation with local stakeholders to facilitate accurate recognition and public awareness.
Identified locations
Locations include Gogra, Hot Spring
The 28 geographical features identified by India include Gogra and Hot Spring, which were friction points during the 2020 border standoff between Indian and Chinese forces.
Other locations include Alisha Giri, Brangsa, Chapchingal Pass, Kanishka Peak, Karun Pir mountain, Kuksel, Martand Giri, Parpik glacier, Skamri Glacier, Shachmirik Pass, Shkorga Valley, Zorawar Peak, Dehra Compass, Drak Karpo, Jolmori, Kumarayana Point, Panglung, Rinchen Zangpo, Sakyasri Giri, Guru Rinpoche, Shamal Lungpa, Yangpa River, Marpa Lotsava Ri, Milarepa Kangri, Shiva Ri and Maheshwara Ri.