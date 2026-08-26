India China hold Beijing talks to calm LAC, define border
India and China just wrapped up important talks in Beijing on August 25, 2026, with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi leading the discussion.
The main focus? Keeping things calm along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), working together more smoothly across the border, and speeding up efforts to settle exactly where that border lies.
India and China reaffirm 2005 principles
Both sides agreed to stick with their earlier negotiation principles from 2005.
They talked about an "early harvest" plan, basically tackling easier sections of the border dispute first so they can make progress bit by bit.
These talks also come right before President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS summit, marking his first trip here in seven years.
With tensions easing since the Ladakh standoff in 2020, both countries seem ready to keep moving toward a peaceful solution.