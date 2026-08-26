India China hold Beijing talks to calm LAC, define border

Both sides agreed to stick with their earlier negotiation principles from 2005.

They talked about an "early harvest" plan, basically tackling easier sections of the border dispute first so they can make progress bit by bit.

These talks also come right before President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS summit, marking his first trip here in seven years.

With tensions easing since the Ladakh standoff in 2020, both countries seem ready to keep moving toward a peaceful solution.