Indo-China trade via Nathu La to begin on August 1

Nathu La, which sits at an altitude of over 14,000 feet, was once a part of the ancient Silk Route.

Border trade through this pass resumed in 2006 after decades of closure following the 1962 India-China war. However, it was suspended again in 2020 due to the pandemic and border tensions.

The reopening is likely to benefit nearly 600 registered traders in Sikkim who have been unable to conduct cross-border business since then.