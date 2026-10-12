India condemns Hormuz vessel attacks after two seafarers go missing
What's the story
India has strongly condemned recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement after two Indian seafarers went missing when a drone struck the MT Petro Dolphin. The incident left two out of 11 Indian crew members aboard the ship unaccounted for.
Additional incident
No casualties reported on MT Valthera
In a separate incident, the MT Valthera was hit by an unidentified projectile, which caused a fire on board. Fortunately, all 11 Indian crew members on this vessel were reported safe.
The Indian embassy in Muscat is closely monitoring both situations and working with Omani authorities to rescue the missing seafarers and assist those affected.
Diplomatic response
MEA calls for immediate de-escalation, resolution of conflict
The MEA has called for an immediate de-escalation and resolution of the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
"Attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers, and civilian infrastructure must cease," it said.
The ministry stressed that freedom of navigation and the safe, unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways should be upheld in accordance with international law.
Rescue efforts
Search-and-rescue operations underway to locate missing seafarers
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said nine of the 11 Indian crew members on the MT Petro Dolphin had been rescued.
He added that search-and-rescue operations are underway by local Coast Guard forces to locate the two missing seafarers.
The Nicaragua-flagged tanker was attacked at Sohar Anchorage off Oman on October 11.
Ongoing threats
Attack on vessel carrying 22 Indians at Sharjah anchorage
The latest incidents come after a drone attack on October 9, when the Panama-flagged tanker MT Gem No. 2 was targeted at Sharjah Anchorage.
The vessel was carrying 22 Indian nationals, all of whom were reported safe after the incident.
The MEA stated these repeated attacks are "deeply concerning and risk further aggravating an already volatile situation."