India condemns missile attack on Saudi airport, calls it 'unacceptable'
What's the story
India has condemned the recent missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The attack, which took place on October 10, left 12 dead and over 300 injured. India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure as "completely unacceptable." The MEA also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia's government and people in defending their sovereignty.
Attack details
Attack deadliest on Saudi soil in over a decade
The missile struck terminals 3 and 4 of the airport, marking the deadliest attack on Saudi soil in over a decade.
The victims included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, an American citizen, an Egyptian national, a Jordanian national, a Syrian national, and a Sudanese national.
A Saudi-led coalition has blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen for the attack.
Escalating conflict
Attack part of series of strikes by Houthis
The attack was the third on Riyadh's airport this week and the deadliest in any Middle Eastern country since February.
In response, all flights were diverted from Riyadh and operations at the airport were temporarily suspended.
The Houthis have intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia, targeting airports, oil facilities, and tankers since a truce with Yemen's government collapsed in July.
Potential escalation
US President Trump considers joining Saudi strikes against Houthis
US President Donald Trump has said he "may" join Saudi strikes against the Houthis.
He said, "We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we'll make a decision."
However, US media outlets have reported that previous Saudi requests for American military assistance were rejected.