India cuts visa categories to 9 and streamlines forms
India just gave its visa system a major upgrade, cutting main categories from 13 to nine and slashing sub-categories as well.
The Ministry of Home Affairs says this move will shrink the number of questions on forms by up to 70%, making it way less of a hassle for anyone applying.
It's all about keeping things simple and more in line with what travelers expect worldwide.
India lists 9 main visa types
Now, there are nine main types: Business, Diplomatic, Work, Journalist, Medical, Official, Student, Visitor (which replaces Tourist), and Miscellaneous.
The Visitor Visa splits into V-1 for short trips and V-2 for longer stays.
Medical Visas now include separate provisions for treatment under conventional and AYUSH systems too, and yes, attendants get special provisions.
Student and Business Visas also got streamlined so international visitors can apply more easily at every level.