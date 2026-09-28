India delivers 3 metric tons anti-tuberculosis medicines to Sri Lanka
India
India just sent three metric tons of anti-tuberculosis medicines to Sri Lanka, showing some real neighborly support for their health care system.
The delivery, announced by India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, was flown in by the Indian Air Force.
India funds ₹600M Mannar hospital A&E
Along with the meds, India is also backing a brand-new accident and emergency unit at Mannar District General Hospital in Sri Lanka.
This project kicked off on September 16 with a grant of 600 million Sri Lankan rupees from the Indian government.
The foundation stone ceremony even saw both countries' top officials coming together: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha were there to mark the occasion.