India delivers 3 metric tons anti-tuberculosis medicines to Sri Lanka

Along with the meds, India is also backing a brand-new accident and emergency unit at Mannar District General Hospital in Sri Lanka.

This project kicked off on September 16 with a grant of 600 million Sri Lankan rupees from the Indian government.

The foundation stone ceremony even saw both countries' top officials coming together: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha were there to mark the occasion.