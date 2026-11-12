India drops to 28th in Climate Change Performance Index
India just dropped from 23rd to 28th place in the latest global Climate Change Performance Index, despite making big moves in solar and wind energy.
The report says India hit its nonfossil-fuel targets early but still struggles to turn that capacity into steady electricity.
Low scores for renewable energy held India back, while its greenhouse gas emissions and climate policy got average marks.
Experts urge India boost renewable storage
Experts point out that India needs better ways to store renewable power so less goes to waste.
They also suggest raising clean energy goals since India has a track record of beating them.
The index, which covers 64 countries plus the EU, is basically a scoreboard for how everyone's doing on cutting emissions and switching to renewables, so it's a wake-up call for India to level up its game.