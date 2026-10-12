India faces water crunch after monsoon 12.56% less than usual
India
India is dealing with a tough water crunch after this year's monsoon brought 12.56% less rain than usual.
Reservoirs across the country are now holding much less water than normal: 178 of them have dropped below the 10-year average, according to the Central Water Commission.
Maharashtra and Telangana face worsening shortages
Beed district in Maharashtra has depleted local reservoirs and falling groundwater levels, while Telangana has concerns about falling storage in reservoirs supplying Hyderabad.
Experts say El Nino could make future monsoons even weaker, putting more pressure on already stressed water supplies.
As winter approaches and demand stays high, smart conservation is going to be key for getting through the next few months.