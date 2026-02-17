Macron's India visit: Over 20 agreements signed during bilateral talks

French President Emmanuel Macron is on a three-day visit to India for the AI Summit 2026 in New Delhi. During his visit, he held high-level talks with Indian leaders, resulting in over 20 agreements across various sectors, including defense, technology cooperation, trade, and health. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron jointly announced these agreements after extensive bilateral discussions in Mumbai, India Today reported.

Strategic collaboration PM Modi calls India-France partnership 'force for global stability' The discussions centered on enhancing cooperation in trade, defense, energy, and critical technologies. PM Modi emphasized the importance of the India-France partnership in these uncertain times, calling it "a force for global stability." He described France as one of India's oldest strategic partners and said that together with President Macron, they have given their relationship "unprecedented depth and energy."

Innovation initiative India-France Year of Innovation launched PM Modi also announced the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation, which aims to turn their strategic partnership into a people-centric collaboration. He said, "With the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation, we are transforming our strategic partnership into a Partnership of the People." The initiative will strengthen people-to-people connections and link industries, startups, MSMEs, students, and researchers in various fields.

Advertisement

Future platforms New centers to be established under the innovation initiative As part of this initiative, PM Modi announced the establishment of several new centers, including the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health and the National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics. In a major defense-industrial development, an Airbus-Tata Advanced Systems joint venture to manufacture the H125 helicopter Final Assembly Line in Karnataka was virtually inaugurated by both leaders.

Advertisement