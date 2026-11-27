India gives states power to curb Zakir Naik's IRF funding
The Indian government has just given states and union territories more power to crack down on Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), which was recently declared an unlawful association under anti-terror laws.
Now, local authorities can prohibit the use or transfer of IRF's funds and notify premises, regulate access to them, and restrict the use of movable properties found there, part of a wider ban that was extended earlier this month.
Zakir Naik in Malaysia since 2016
Naik has been living in Malaysia since 2016, after India first banned his foundation for allegedly stirring up religious tensions.
Since then, India has tried to get him back, applying for an Interpol Red Notice in 2017 and formally requesting his extradition from Malaysia in 2018, but so far, no luck.
Still, India has pursued legal and diplomatic action against Naik.