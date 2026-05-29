India heatwave causes evening power shortages for 3 million households

Maharashtra Haryana Punjab face thermal outages

Northern and western states like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Punjab are hit hardest: demand is way above what the grid can handle right now.

Part of the problem: about 40 GW of thermal power plants are down due to technical issues, and many states rely on pricey short-term fixes instead of stable long-term deals.

Battery storage could help smooth things out in the evenings, but India's current battery capacity is tiny compared to what's needed, so for now, those evening outages aren't going away just yet.