India holds Ebola preparedness meeting led by Punya Salila Srivastava
Amid the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India is not taking any chances.
On May 20, health secretaries of all states and Union territories met with Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava to make sure the country is ready, just in case.
The World Health Organization has called it a public health emergency, so India is making sure all bases are covered.
Officials tighten surveillance, urge official advisories
No Ebola cases here so far, but surveillance is tighter now: think more screenings at airports and hospitals, plus clear guidelines for quarantine and testing.
Officials say they're drawing on what worked during the 2014 Ebola scare.
The government wants everyone to stay updated through official advisories and assures that health care teams are prepared if anything changes.