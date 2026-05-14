India hosts BRICS foreign ministers meeting on energy trade health

S Jaishankar stresses supply chain resilience

Jaishankar highlighted how stronger supply chains and fair climate action are key for everyone.

He emphasized that "Peace and security remain central to the global order," stressing that real progress comes from open dialogue.

With Iran joining amid tensions in West Asia, there was plenty of talk about keeping vital energy routes safe.

Fun fact: BRICS now represents nearly half the world's population and around 40% of global GDP!