India hosts BRICS foreign ministers meeting on energy trade health
India
India just hosted the BRICS Foreign Ministers's Meeting in New Delhi, bringing together leaders like S Jaishankar and Iran's Abbas Araghchi.
The main focus? Getting BRICS countries on the same page to handle big challenges: think energy security, trade hiccups, and health worries.
S Jaishankar stresses supply chain resilience
Jaishankar highlighted how stronger supply chains and fair climate action are key for everyone.
He emphasized that "Peace and security remain central to the global order," stressing that real progress comes from open dialogue.
With Iran joining amid tensions in West Asia, there was plenty of talk about keeping vital energy routes safe.
Fun fact: BRICS now represents nearly half the world's population and around 40% of global GDP!