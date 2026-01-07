India just became the 1st to make bio-bitumen for roads

Why bio-bitumen matters (and where it's already working)

A 100-meter test stretch using bio-bitumen has already been laid on the Jorabat-Shillong Expressway in Meghalaya, showing that it works in real-world conditions.

Since India imports half its bitumen—costing the country around ₹25,000-30,000 crore every year—switching to even 15% bio-bitumen could save the country around ₹4,500 crore every year.

Plus, it supports farmers and brings us closer to self-reliance under Viksit Bharat 2047.