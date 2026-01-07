Delhi riots case: Activist Gulfisha Fatima gets bail
Gulfisha Fatima, an activist accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, is out of Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court granted her bail.
She and three others were released once they posted ₹2 lakh bail bonds with sureties.
Another co-accused who also got bail is still finishing paperwork.
Why did the Supreme Court grant bail?
The Supreme Court said Fatima and the others did not exercise independent command, resource control, or strategic oversight in the riots.
The judges made it clear that following all bail conditions is crucial—any slip-up could mean going back to jail.
Quick recap: What happened in 2020?
The Delhi riots broke out during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, leading to 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.
Out of 20 accused, two are still missing and seven—including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam—remain in jail facing serious charges under anti-terror laws.