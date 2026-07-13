India mandates prescriptions and licenses for medicines above 12% alcohol
Starting July 8, 2026, India is making it tougher to buy oral medicines with more than 12% alcohol in bottles over 30 ml.
Now, you will need a prescription and manufacturers must have a drug license to produce them.
The move aims to curb abuse after reports of people misusing tonics with really high alcohol content.
Pharmacies must keep 3 year records
Pharmacies will have to keep detailed records of who is buying these medicines and what's being sold, records that stick around for at least three years.
Manufacturers also lose their old exemptions and must get proper licenses.
State drug inspectors will enforce these rules, and anyone breaking them faces fines, jail time, or losing their license.
As one official put it, the change should keep products available for genuine therapeutic purposes while curbing diversion and misuse.