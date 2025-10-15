India, Mongolia elevate strategic partnership with 10 agreements

India and Mongolia have taken their decade-long strategic partnership to the next level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa met at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, where they announced 10 major agreements. These pacts cover a wide range of areas, including energy, defense, cultural exchange, immigration cooperation, geology, and mineral resources.

Economic cooperation India's largest global development partnership project Among the key agreements, India will provide a $1.7 billion line of credit for Mongolia's Oil Refinery Project. This is India's largest global development partnership project so far, involving over 2,500 Indian professionals. PM Modi said this initiative would enhance Mongolia's energy security and strengthen bilateral trust between the two nations.

Defense collaboration Expanded defense cooperation The defense cooperation between India and Mongolia will also be expanded. PM Modi announced new capacity-building programs for Mongolia's border security forces and the appointment of a Defense Attache at the Indian Embassy in Ulaanbaatar. India will also provide training to Mongolian armed forces under this expanded framework of defense cooperation.

Cultural exchange Cultural ties and Buddhist relics Highlighting the cultural bonds between India and Mongolia, PM Modi called the two nations "spiritual siblings" united by Buddhism. He announced that the holy relics of Lord Buddha's disciples, Sariputra and Maudgalyayana, will be sent to Mongolia next year. A Sanskrit teacher will also be sent to Gandan Monastery in Mongolia, along with assistance in digitizing one million ancient manuscripts.

Shared values Commitment to a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific PM Modi said that both countries are committed to a "free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific." He added that they work closely on global platforms to amplify the voice of the Global South. A new MoU between the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and Mongolia's Arkhangai Province will further enhance cultural relations.