India moves to create joint theater commands for 3 services
India is about to shake up its military setup by bringing the Army, Navy, and Air Force under joint theater commands.
The proposal is close to landing on the Defence Minister's desk, and the Cabinet Committee on Security is a later step in the approval process.
This move would put top officers in charge of key regions (China border, Pakistan front, and maritime areas) so the services work together more smoothly instead of just during emergencies.
NS Raja Subramani leads theatreisation
Called "theatreisation," this reform aims to make the armed forces faster and more coordinated in modern conflicts.
It's been talked about since the Kargil War but kept getting delayed over who gets what authority.
Now, with Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani leading the charge, India could see its biggest military overhaul since independence, though it'll take a few years to fully roll out.