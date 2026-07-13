India moves to create joint theater commands for 3 services India Jul 13, 2026

India is about to shake up its military setup by bringing the Army, Navy, and Air Force under joint theater commands.

The proposal is close to landing on the Defence Minister's desk, and the Cabinet Committee on Security is a later step in the approval process.

This move would put top officers in charge of key regions (China border, Pakistan front, and maritime areas) so the services work together more smoothly instead of just during emergencies.