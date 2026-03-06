India must lead in keeping oceans safe: Rajnath Singh
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is urging the country to step up as a leader in keeping oceans safe, especially with the ongoing conflict in West Asia shaking up global trade routes.
After recent US airstrikes on Iran, there's growing concern about disruptions in vital areas like the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.
Speaking at an event in Kolkata, Singh said it's time for India to help keep things stable at sea.
Singh's statement comes as over 38 Indian ships stranded
This crisis hits close to home: 38 Indian ships with over 1,100 crew are stranded in the Gulf, and nearly 23,000 Indians work in that region.
There have already been four incidents involving Indian seafarers on foreign ships near Oman, leading to three deaths and one injury.
To keep people safe, the government is now tracking vessels more closely and working with rescue teams.
It's a reminder of how global events can directly affect Indian lives and jobs, and why India wants a bigger say on the world stage.