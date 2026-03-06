India must lead in keeping oceans safe: Rajnath Singh

Singh's statement comes as over 38 Indian ships stranded

This crisis hits close to home: 38 Indian ships with over 1,100 crew are stranded in the Gulf, and nearly 23,000 Indians work in that region.

There have already been four incidents involving Indian seafarers on foreign ships near Oman, leading to three deaths and one injury.

To keep people safe, the government is now tracking vessels more closely and working with rescue teams.

It's a reminder of how global events can directly affect Indian lives and jobs, and why India wants a bigger say on the world stage.