India needs ₹15L/cr and private investment to reach 100 GW
India
India wants to boost its nuclear power capacity from 8.8 GW to 100 GW by 2047, but it will take a massive ₹15 lakh crore investment, and private companies will need to help make it happen.
The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) says this jump is key for meeting the country's rising energy needs.
CEA's Ghanshyam Prasad stresses nuclear reliability
Nuclear energy is seen as a steady backup for when solar and wind cannot deliver, since renewables currently make up about 29.2% of India's electricity but aren't always reliable.
As CEA Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad put it, "Nuclear energy is a reliable source... essential for meeting the country's future energy requirements."
The plan is to hit 22 GW by 2030-31 and keep scaling up, with both public and private players involved.