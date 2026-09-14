India won't charge visa fee from these Thai nationals
What's the story
The Indian Embassy in Bangkok has announced a special visa waiver scheme for Thai nationals. The initiative, aimed at boosting tourism between the two countries, allows Thai tourists to apply for a free 30-day double-entry e-Tourist visa to India. The arrangement will remain effective until December 31, 2027, or until further notice from the Indian government.
Travel ease
Visa waiver scheme for Thai nationals
The new visa waiver scheme is designed to make travel more convenient for Thai nationals.
Under this arrangement, they can apply for an e-Tourist visa without paying the usual fee.
The visa allows two entries into India during its 30-day validity period, giving Thai travelers more flexibility during their trips.
Mutual agreement
Thailand's visa exemption policy for Indian tourists
The announcement from the Indian Embassy in Bangkok comes just before Thailand's new visa exemption policy for Indian tourists kicks in on September 15.
Under this policy, announced by Thailand's Ministry of Interior, ordinary passport holders from India traveling to Thailand for tourism purposes will not need a visa and can stay up to 30 days.
Travel guidelines
Guidelines for Indian travelers
The Indian Embassy in Bangkok has issued a set of guidelines for travelers availing the new visa exemption policy.
They are advised to carry a passport valid for at least six months, confirmed return tickets, hotel bookings, and a clear itinerary.
Tourists must also complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) within 72 hours before arrival.