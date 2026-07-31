India on track for 3.2% fall in road crash fatalities
India is on track for a 3.2% drop in road crash fatalities this year (down from 183,434 in 2025 to about 177,500 in 2026)
even though the total number of accidents could actually go up slightly to around 520,200.
So, while roads might get a little safer, crashes are still a big concern.
Uttar Pradesh saw highest road deaths
Uttar Pradesh saw the highest number of deaths from road crashes this year (14,794), followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.
National Highways, including expressways, accounted for 35% of all fatalities.
Speeding remains the top reason for accidents (46,075 cases so far), and pedestrian deaths are also worryingly high.
The new PM-RAHAT scheme has already processed over 12,000 claims for cashless treatment since February.
Experts say expressway risks and seasonal issues like fog are still major challenges for road safety.