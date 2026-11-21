India just got its first-ever Artificial Intelligence and Quantum University campus, launched at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur.

The big goal? Leveling up tech education, especially in quantum computing, quantum communication, and VLSI design.

The inauguration saw Economic Advisor to the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), A. Prathibha, say the NIELIT would promote advanced education, skill development, research, and industry-oriented training in emerging technologies, particularly quantum computing, quantum communication and VLSI design.