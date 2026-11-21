India opens 1st AI and quantum university campus in Guntur
India just got its first-ever Artificial Intelligence and Quantum University campus, launched at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur.
The big goal? Leveling up tech education, especially in quantum computing, quantum communication, and VLSI design.
The inauguration saw Economic Advisor to the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), A. Prathibha, say the NIELIT would promote advanced education, skill development, research, and industry-oriented training in emerging technologies, particularly quantum computing, quantum communication and VLSI design.
NIELIT courses start December 1 2026
Starting December 1, 2026, students can dive into courses on AI, internet of things (IoT), automotive electronics, and system information security, all with access to cutting-edge labs and real-world quantum testbeds thanks to a tie-up with the Andhra Pradesh State Quantum Mission.
NIELIT Director General Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi says this is all about building skilled talent and sparking innovation, so if you're into tech, this could be your launchpad.