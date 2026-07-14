India partners with Sarvam and BharatGen to develop cybersecurity AI
India
India is partnering with local tech firms Sarvam and BharatGen to develop powerful AI models inspired by the U.S.'s Mythos.
The big aim? Boosting cybersecurity for key national systems and cutting dependence on foreign technology.
While India is still negotiating access to Mythos, it has also deployed open-source options like Sarvam to meet urgent needs.
Indian government to host India-tailored AI
Sarvam and BharatGen have been asked to upgrade their AI models with features similar to Mythos, but tailored for India.
These new models will be stored securely on government-controlled infrastructure, keeping sensitive data safe.
By investing in homegrown AI, India hopes to protect its critical infrastructure from cyber threats and stay ahead in tech innovation.