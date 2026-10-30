India pays less for petrol and diesel than global averages
Turns out, filling up your tank in India is a lot lighter on the wallet compared to places like the US U.A.E. China, or Canada.
As of October 30, 2026, gasoline here costs about ₹108.65 per liter, well below the global average of ₹150.
Diesel follows suit too: India's rate is around ₹98.10 per liter versus the global average of ₹159.
These price gaps remain even as world oil prices keep shifting.
Taxes and policies shape fuel prices
Fuel costs aren't just about oil: they're shaped by local taxes and government policies.
For example, Hong Kong's gasoline price tops approximately ₹420.50 per liter, while Libya and Venezuela keep prices super low, with big subsidies in Venezuela.
So even if a country produces oil, it doesn't guarantee cheap fuel at the pump; it really comes down to each country's choices and priorities.