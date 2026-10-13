India plans 97GW coal expansion to reach 307GW by 2035
India
India is looking to ramp up its coal power capacity by 97 GW to 307 GW by 2035, thanks to electricity demand rising much faster than expected.
Central Electricity Authority chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad shared that the further capacity needed beyond last year's target could rise to 105 GW or even 150 GW as the country tries to keep up with growing energy needs.
CEA chair urges nuclear, pumped-storage
This year, India faced some major power shortages, especially when weak monsoons cut hydropower output, pushing coal plants to work harder.
Even with these challenges, India is still adding over 50 GW of renewables each year.
Prasad highlighted that mixing in more nuclear and pumped-storage hydropower will be key for a steady electricity supply going forward.