India plans longest bullet train linking Delhi and Siliguri

Delhi-Siliguri route may extend to Guwahati

The proposed line will zip through cities like Noida, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna, and New Jalpaiguri, and there's talk of extending all the way to Guwahati.

Plus, three other Delhi-based bullet train corridors are in the works (think Delhi-Lucknow-Varanasi and Delhi-Amritsar-Jammu), along with a new link connecting Rajasthan and Gujarat.

All these projects are still being planned out but could totally change how people move across India.