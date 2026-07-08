India plans longest bullet train linking Delhi and Siliguri
India is planning its longest bullet train route yet: Delhi to Siliguri, covering a massive 1,705km.
If it happens, this high-speed line could shrink the travel time from almost 20 hours to just 6.
The project is still in the study phase, but it's part of a bigger push to make long-distance travel way faster and more comfortable.
Delhi-Siliguri route may extend to Guwahati
The proposed line will zip through cities like Noida, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna, and New Jalpaiguri, and there's talk of extending all the way to Guwahati.
Plus, three other Delhi-based bullet train corridors are in the works (think Delhi-Lucknow-Varanasi and Delhi-Amritsar-Jammu), along with a new link connecting Rajasthan and Gujarat.
All these projects are still being planned out but could totally change how people move across India.