India raises alarm at BRICS over Bab-el-Mandeb Hormuz blockades
India's sounding the alarm over blockades in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz, following a spike in Houthi attacks.
Things got tense when 14 Indian seafarers were caught up in an incident off Oman, raising worries about regional safety and smooth passage for ships.
These concerns took center stage at the BRICS summit in Delhi, where India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed them with Saudi Arabia's foreign minister.
Iranian mine reportedly hits El Gaia
After an oil tanker called El Gaia was reportedly hit by an Iranian mine, 13 Indian crew members were rescued.
Prime Minister Modi reached out to Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian about keeping these waters safe.
Modi also spoke with China's President Xi Jinping at the summit, stressing mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.