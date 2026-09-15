India raises alarm at BRICS over Bab-el-Mandeb Hormuz blockades

India's sounding the alarm over blockades in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz, following a spike in Houthi attacks.

Things got tense when 14 Indian seafarers were caught up in an incident off Oman, raising worries about regional safety and smooth passage for ships.

These concerns took center stage at the BRICS summit in Delhi, where India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed them with Saudi Arabia's foreign minister.