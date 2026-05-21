India records 265.4 GW peak demand as AC use spikes

India readies for 280 GW spikes

With summer heating up, officials expect demand could climb to 271 GW or even higher, but say they're ready for spikes up to 280 GW.

While there was enough power during sunny hours, nights saw a shortfall of nearly 700 MW.

Experts like Disha Aggarwal are urging bigger energy storage systems so extra solar power can be saved for nighttime, and stress that keeping coal supplies steady and adequate energy storage will be key to meeting these challenges.