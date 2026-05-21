India records 265.4 GW peak demand as AC use spikes
India just hit a new all-time high for power use, 265.4 GW on Wednesday, thanks to the blazing heat and everyone cranking up their ACs.
This is the third day in a row of record-breaking demand, with thermal plants providing most of the energy (166 GW) and solar chipping in 58 GW around peak time at 3:45pm.
India readies for 280 GW spikes
With summer heating up, officials expect demand could climb to 271 GW or even higher, but say they're ready for spikes up to 280 GW.
While there was enough power during sunny hours, nights saw a shortfall of nearly 700 MW.
Experts like Disha Aggarwal are urging bigger energy storage systems so extra solar power can be saved for nighttime, and stress that keeping coal supplies steady and adequate energy storage will be key to meeting these challenges.