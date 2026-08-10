India records 270.8 GW peak demand as evening gaps grow
India
India just saw its highest-ever electricity demand: 270.8 GW in May.
Overall electricity peak demand rose around 12% during April-June 2026 compared with the corresponding period last year.
But the evening hours are tough: supply gaps grew to 3,045 MW in June, especially in the north where demand outpaced supply by 2,650 MW.
States face deficits amid T&D constraints
States like Bihar, Maharashtra, and Punjab saw evening deficits of 918 MW, 855 MW, and 460 MW.
Even though India's total power capacity reached nearly 549 GW by June, constraints in state transmission and distribution networks are still holding things back.