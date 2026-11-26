India has set a new record with 378.53 million metric tons of food grains produced in 2025-26, up by 20.8 million metric tons from 2024-25 (the previous crop year).

The country continues to lead globally in rice, producing 155.15 million metric tons, and holds strong as the second-largest wheat producer with 122.06 million metric tons.

Other crops like maize, millets, and pulses also saw gains.