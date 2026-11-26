India records 378.53 million metric tons food grains 2025-26
India has set a new record with 378.53 million metric tons of food grains produced in 2025-26, up by 20.8 million metric tons from 2024-25 (the previous crop year).
The country continues to lead globally in rice, producing 155.15 million metric tons, and holds strong as the second-largest wheat producer with 122.06 million metric tons.
Other crops like maize, millets, and pulses also saw gains.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan optimistic
Despite challenges like El Nino and less rainfall, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is optimistic about the future.
He shared early estimates showing stable production ahead and said that output is expected to remain on track despite El Nino and inadequate rainfall.