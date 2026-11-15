India's toll collection hits all-time high of ₹6,640cr in October
What's the story
Toll collection on national highways in India hit an all-time high of around ₹6,640 crore in October. The figure marks a 16% jump from the ₹5,715 crore collected in October last year. The surge is attributed to increased vehicle movement across India's road network and a shift toward digital payment methods.
Payment transition
Major shift in payment method
The month of October also witnessed a major shift in the payment method for tolls. Cash collections fell sharply to just ₹4 crore from ₹84 crore last year.
Meanwhile, payments through unified payments interface (UPI) saw a massive jump to around ₹100 crore in October, compared to zero last year.
This transition is part of the government's push toward digital payments and away from cash for tolls completely.
Monitoring measures
Officials ramp up monitoring to ensure cash is phased out
Officials have ramped up monitoring to ensure cash is completely phased out as a mode of toll payment.
"End of cash transaction will eliminate any scope of malpractices. More people are also opting for FASTag Annual Passes, which is a good sign," an official told TOI.
The growing adoption of electronic toll collection has reduced dependence on cash at toll plazas, and the rise in UPI payments shows the gradual expansion of digital payment options for highway users.