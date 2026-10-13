India saw 32 internet shutdowns so far, Delhi had 8
India
Good news: India has had the fewest internet shutdowns in a decade, with only 32 reported so far this year (as of October 10), says the Software Freedom Law Centre.
Still, Delhi stood out for all the wrong reasons, leading the country with eight shutdowns in 2026.
Delhi accounted for 25% of shutdowns
Delhi made up 25% of all cases, mostly during July's NEET exam protests and October's demonstrations over the chief election commissioner's resignation, causing blackouts across areas like Central Delhi, Bawana, and Nangloi.
Other hotspots included Manipur (seven shutdowns), plus Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan (four each), showing that targeted internet cuts remain a go-to tool during unrest.