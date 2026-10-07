India says 259 believed recruited into Russian forces, 139 discharged
Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, 259 Indians are believed to have been recruited into the Russian armed forces, often after being promised regular jobs.
Right now, 69 are still believed to be serving.
The Indian government has secured the early discharge of 139 Indians and is following up with Moscow for the release of those remaining.
MEA warns Indians against Russian recruitment
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has warned Indians to stay away from offers to join the Russian armed forces that turn out to be military roles instead.
One recent case is Kasthuri Tirupati from Telangana, who hoped for a good job but landed in a Russian military camp and has now contacted Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind for help to get back.
Similar stories have surfaced from Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Kashmir, so the MEA is urging Indians to stay away from offers to join the Russian armed forces.